Hoverboard suspected in fire that damaged 6 townhomes

MANCHESTER, Pa. (AP) - Officials suspect a hoverboard may be to blame for a fire that damaged six townhomes in Pennsylvania.

Firefighters found one home engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene on Royal Drive in Manchester Monday morning. The flames quickly spread.

Four homes were destroyed and more than a dozen people were displaced.

There are no reports of injuries.

