EPA keeps scientists from speaking about report on climate

President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producer

Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producer

Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producer

Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producer

This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub

This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub

This week in odd news: Bathtub gator; Too fat for prison?

This week in odd news: Bathtub gator; Too fat for prison?

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nations

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nations

Tillerson seeks Arab help in US effort to isolate Iran

Tillerson seeks Arab help in US effort to isolate Iran

U.S. Sen. John McCain has taken what appears to be a veiled shot at President Donald Trump's medical deferments that kept him from serving in the Vietnam War.

U.S. Sen. John McCain has taken what appears to be a veiled shot at President Donald Trump's medical deferments that kept him from serving in the Vietnam War.

Nearly five years after two unarmed black suspects died in a 137-shot barrage of Cleveland police gunfire, five officers fired for their roles are set to return to duty this week after an arbitrator reinstated their jobs.

Nearly five years after two unarmed black suspects died in a 137-shot barrage of Cleveland police gunfire, five officers fired for their roles are set to return to duty this week after an arbitrator reinstated...

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has launched a civil right investigation into The Weinstein Co. following sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has launched a civil right investigation into The Weinstein Co. following sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

An attempt by 19 states to force President Donald Trump to pay health care subsidies will go before a federal judge in San Francisco.

An attempt by 19 states to force President Donald Trump to pay health care subsidies will go before a federal judge in San Francisco.

States to ask judge to keep health subsidies that Trump cut

States to ask judge to keep health subsidies that Trump cut

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency has kept three scientists from appearing at an event in Rhode Island about a report that deals in part with climate change.

The New York Times reports EPA spokesman John Konkus confirmed on Sunday that agency scientists would not be speaking at the event Monday in Providence. Konkus did not provide an explanation.

The event is designed to draw attention to the health of Narragansett Bay, New England's largest estuary.

A spokesman for Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island says the event will go on as planned and the report will be released. The report finds that climate change is affecting air and water temperatures, precipitation, sea level and fish.

Reed told The Associated Press in a statement Sunday night that "muzzling EPA scientists won't do anything to address climate change."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.