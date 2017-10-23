Valley police departments honor slain Girard police office

Law enforcement agencies from the Valley brought the body of a fallen brother in blue back home to Girard Monday afternoon.

The body of Girard Police Officer Justin Leo left the Cuyahoga Coroner's Office with a small procession and met dozens of cruisers from police departments around the Valley.

Law enforcement agencies led the procession from Cleveland into Trumbull County on the Ohio Turnpike.

In order to provide Patrolman Leo with a respectful procession, more than a dozen Valley law enforcement agencies joined in to assist.

The full video as the procession passed through the Main St. corridor of Girard can be viewed above.

Leo, a 31-year-old, was shot answering a domestic violence call at 408 Indiana Avenue Saturday evening.

Leo served on the Girard Police Department for five years.

A prayer service will be held on Tuesday at St. Rose Church at 7 pm.

Funeral services will also be held at St. Rose Church later in the week. The church is located at 48 Main Street Girard, OH.

The community is also making and selling stickers of police badges with Officer Leo's badge number. Sources say Leo's fellow officers will receive a sticker for their cruisers.

