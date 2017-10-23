Police evacuate students from West Middlesex school - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police evacuate students from West Middlesex school

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. -

Law enforcement officials in Mercer County say students at the West Middlesex School District have been evacuated. 

According to dispatchers, Shenango Twp. police officers are investigating an incident in the school, and have moved the students to another location. 

Dispatchers tell 21 News that the students are not in danger and that the evacuation was done out of an abundance of caution. 

According to authorities, the superintendent of the district is preparing a "one call" to be sent out to all parents regarding the situation. 

At this time, officials are not releasing the nature of the investigation, or what specifically prompted the evacuation. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

