AP H.S. football poll (10/23/17)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (21)

9-0 253

2. Cleveland St. Ignatius (3)

8-1 194

3. Toledo Whitmer (2)

9-0 193

4. Hilliard Bradley

9-0 169

5. Cincinnati St. Xavier

8-1 139

6. Mentor

8-1 106

7. Centerville

8-1 95

8. Canton McKinley

8-1 57

9. Stow-Munroe Falls

8-1 56

10. Pickerington Central

9-0 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Perry 27. Cincinnati Colerain 21. Huber Heights Wayne 13.



DIVISION II

1. Avon (18)

9-0 224

2. Wadsworth (1)

9-0 187

3. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5)

8-1 184

4. Barberton

9-0 154

5. Akron Hoban

8-1 122

6. Cincinnati La Salle

7-2 109

7. Columbus Walnut Ridge (1)

9-0 107

8. Cincinnati Anderson

8-1 83

9. Sidney

8-1 48

10. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne

8-1 43

Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 29. Dayton Belmont 19.



DIVISION III

1. Trotwood-Madison (18)

9-0 230

2. Canfield (3)

9-0 180

3. Toledo Central Catholic (1)

8-1 171

4. Sandusky (2)

9-0 145

5. Medina Buckeye

9-0 138

6. Bay Village Bay (1)

9-0 128

7. Columbus Bishop Hartley

8-1 90

8. Clyde 8-1 74

9. Parma Padua

8-1 57

10. Kettering Archbishop Alter

8-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Goshen 32. Bellefontaine 17.



DIVISION IV

1. Steubenville (20)

9-0 226

2. Germantown Valley View (3)

9-0 199

3. Perry (1)

9-0 169

4. Shelby

9-0 152

5. Bellville Clear Fork

9-0 143

6. Cincinnati Wyoming

9-0 119

7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie

8-1 72

8. Girard (1)

9-0 66

9. St. Marys Memorial

8-1 54

10. Poland Seminary

9-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark Licking Valley 29. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 17. Lakeview 14. London 13.



DIVISION V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (15)

9-0 213

2. South Range (5)

9-0 202

(tie) Wheelersburg (4)

9-0 202

4. Portsmouth West

9-0 156

5. Orwell Grand Valley

9-0 119

6. Jamestown Greeneview (1)

9-0 97

7. Archbold

8-1 96

8. Bethel-Tate

9-0 81

9. Marion Pleasant

8-1 70

10. Anna 7-2 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sullivan Black River 24. West Jefferson 23.



DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21)

9-0 233

2. Kirtland (3)

9-0 207

3. Mogadore (1)

8-0 183

4. Nelsonville-York

9-0 137

5. Rootstown

9-0 131

6. Findlay Liberty-Benton

8-1 96

7. Coldwater

7-2 92

8. Creston Norwayne

8-1 76

9. Lima Central Catholic

8-1 75

10. St. Henry

6-3 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Southeastern 23. Mechanicsburg 12.



DIVISION VII

1. Norwalk St. Paul (16)

9-0 230

2. Dalton (9)

9-0 213

3. Danville

8-1 160

4. Convoy Crestview

8-1 154

5. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights

7-1 126

6. Sidney Lehman

8-1 122

7. McComb

8-1 114

8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

8-1 80

9. Waterford

8-1 36

10. Lucas

7-2 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 19. Pandora-Gilboa 16. Edgerton 16. East Canton 13.