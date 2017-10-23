AP H.S. football poll (10/23/17) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AP H.S. football poll (10/23/17)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (21)
9-0 253
2. Cleveland St. Ignatius (3)
8-1 194
3. Toledo Whitmer (2)
9-0 193
4. Hilliard Bradley
9-0 169
5. Cincinnati St. Xavier
8-1 139
6. Mentor
8-1 106
7. Centerville
8-1 95
8. Canton McKinley
8-1 57
9. Stow-Munroe Falls
8-1 56
10. Pickerington Central
9-0 40  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Perry 27. Cincinnati Colerain 21. Huber Heights Wayne 13.


DIVISION II
1. Avon (18)
9-0 224
2. Wadsworth (1)
9-0 187
3. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5)
8-1 184
4. Barberton
9-0 154
5. Akron Hoban
8-1 122
6. Cincinnati La Salle
7-2 109
7. Columbus Walnut Ridge (1)
9-0 107
8. Cincinnati Anderson
8-1 83
9. Sidney
8-1 48
10. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
8-1 43  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 29. Dayton Belmont 19.


DIVISION III
1. Trotwood-Madison (18)
9-0 230
2. Canfield (3)
9-0 180
3. Toledo Central Catholic (1)
8-1 171
4. Sandusky (2)
9-0 145
5. Medina Buckeye
9-0 138
6. Bay Village Bay (1)
9-0 128
7. Columbus Bishop Hartley
8-1 90
8. Clyde  8-1 74
9. Parma Padua
8-1 57
10. Kettering Archbishop Alter
8-1 40  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Goshen 32. Bellefontaine 17.


DIVISION IV
1. Steubenville (20)
9-0 226
2. Germantown Valley View (3)
9-0 199
3. Perry (1)
9-0 169
4. Shelby
9-0 152
5. Bellville Clear Fork
9-0 143
6. Cincinnati Wyoming
9-0 119
7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie
8-1 72
8. Girard (1)
9-0 66
9. St. Marys Memorial
8-1 54
10. Poland Seminary
9-1 36  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark Licking Valley 29. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 17.  Lakeview 14. London 13.


DIVISION V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (15)
9-0 213
2. South  Range (5)
9-0 202
(tie) Wheelersburg (4)
9-0 202
4. Portsmouth West
9-0 156
5. Orwell Grand Valley
9-0 119
6. Jamestown Greeneview (1)
9-0 97
7. Archbold
8-1 96
8. Bethel-Tate
9-0 81
9. Marion Pleasant
8-1 70
10. Anna  7-2 41  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sullivan Black River 24. West Jefferson 23.


DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21)
9-0 233
2. Kirtland (3)
9-0 207
3. Mogadore (1)
8-0 183
4. Nelsonville-York
9-0 137
5. Rootstown
9-0 131
6. Findlay Liberty-Benton
8-1 96
7. Coldwater
7-2 92
8. Creston Norwayne
8-1 76
9. Lima Central Catholic
8-1 75
10. St. Henry
6-3 25  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Southeastern 23. Mechanicsburg 12.


DIVISION VII
1. Norwalk St. Paul (16)
9-0 230
2. Dalton (9)
9-0 213
3. Danville
8-1 160
4. Convoy Crestview
8-1 154
5. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights
7-1 126
6. Sidney Lehman
8-1 122
7. McComb
8-1 114
8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
8-1 80
9. Waterford
8-1 36
10. Lucas
7-2 22  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 19. Pandora-Gilboa 16. Edgerton 16. East Canton 13.

