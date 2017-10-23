Trumbull county coroner identifies man who shot and killed Girard police officer

The Trumbull County Coroner has confirmed the name of the man who shot and killed Girard Police Officer Justin Leo.

Jason D. Marble, 46, of Indiana Avenue in Girard is the man police say had been drinking all day and who also threatened his girlfriend and her children causing a domestic dispute Saturday night.

Officer Leo and another Girard Officer responded to the domestic call around 10:00pm Saturday and an investigator says they did engage in a brief conversation with Marble when they arrived at the home.

Marble, according to sources made a statement that he wanted to harm others and then at some point he pulled out a gun and fired off a shot striking Officer Leo.

The other officer on the scene according to witnesses immediately fired back and shot Marble, killing him inside the home.

That same officer then immediately called for help for 31-year-old Officer Leo. Leo died at the hospital just before midnight on Saturday.

Marble had a criminal history that included child endangering, criminal damaging, driving with a suspended and a revoked license.

There was also an incident in Liberty in 2015 where Marble was charged with possession of drugs and DUI. The outcome of the case is unclear.

Sources tell 21 News a number of guns were removed from Marble's home after the deadly shooting on Saturday.

Toxicology tests will be performed to determine what was in Marble's system at the time of the shooting.

Officer Leo is the first officer killed in the line of duty in Girard Police Department history.