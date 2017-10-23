Trumbull county coroner identifies man who shot and killed Girar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull county coroner identifies man who shot and killed Girard police officer

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
GIRARD, Ohio -

The Trumbull County Coroner has confirmed the name of the man who shot and killed Girard Police Officer Justin Leo.

Jason D. Marble, 46, of Indiana Avenue in Girard is the man police say had been drinking all day and who also threatened his girlfriend and her children causing a domestic dispute Saturday night.

Officer Leo and another Girard Officer responded to the domestic call around 10:00pm Saturday and an investigator says they did engage in a brief conversation with Marble when they arrived at the home.

Marble, according to sources made a statement that he wanted to harm others and then at some point he pulled out a gun and fired off a shot striking Officer Leo.

The other officer on the scene according to witnesses immediately fired back and shot Marble, killing him inside the home.

That same officer then immediately called for help for 31-year-old Officer Leo.  Leo died at the hospital just before midnight on Saturday.

Marble had a criminal history that included child endangering, criminal damaging, driving with a suspended and a revoked license.

There was also an incident in Liberty in 2015 where Marble was charged with possession of drugs and DUI.  The outcome of the case is unclear.

Sources tell 21 News a number of guns were removed from Marble's home after the deadly shooting on Saturday.

Toxicology tests will be performed to determine what was in Marble's  system at the time of the shooting.

Officer Leo is the first officer killed in the line of duty in Girard Police Department history.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Monday, October 23 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-10-24 00:15:31 GMT
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>

  • Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:56:16 GMT

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...

    More >>

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

    More >>

  • EPA keeps scientists from speaking about report on climate

    EPA keeps scientists from speaking about report on climate

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:54 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:54:46 GMT

    The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.

    More >>

    The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms