Capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad begins in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio -

It was a busy and emotional first day in court for the Capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad.

The mother of one of the two fatal shooting vicitms wiped away tears as the defense and prosecution detailed for the jury what they plan to argue in the case.

"The evidence and testimoney will show he chose the time, place, manner and mode of death for his victims," Chris Becker said, Trumbull County assistant prosecutor.

Becker explained one by one the injuries the shooting victims suffered and the exchanges that took place on Facebook before the deadly February shootout. Nasser Hamad remained attentive, at some times even taking notes.

Becker says Hamad challenged and lured the victims to his Howland home off of Route 46 and got the results he was looking for.

"Contrary to his statement to the police that he just wanted to hold them until the police, he also told the police he wanted to make them pay," Becker said. 

The defense says Hamad feared for his life that day. 

"When the danger stopped, he stopped," David Doughten said, Hamad's defense attorney. "What this is all about is that Nasser was acting in self defense."

Doughten described how Hamad went back into his home, and came outside with a gun and opened fire after he noticed the group had not left yet. He says Hamad believed in that moment that the group had plans to take him out.

Multiple witnesses who saw and heard the shootings took the stand. Some even testifying that they saw the driver of the gold van carrying the group of individuals try to back out of Hamad's driveway.

One witness shared dashcam video that showed the van's break lights come on shortly before police arrived on scene.

Doughten says Hamad will take the stand to testify about the series of events. The defense team also plans to call its own witnesses that could weigh in on Hamad's account. 

Members of law enforcement, including Howland police, are expected to testify on Tuesday.

