A gloomy and rainy Monday Night ahead!

Rain that has moved in throughout the day will be steady and continue through Monday Evening and overnight. Monday Evening will also be breezy with winds to 20 MPh and gust to 40 MPH.

Showers will begin to break up as we head towards daybreak on Tuesday with scattered showers possible all day Tuesday.

Isolated showers are possible but the main story on Wednesday will be the cool down; highs likely to only reach the upper 40s!

Those cooler temps will be back for the weekend along with showers possible.