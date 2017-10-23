Procession brings body of fallen officer back home

As Girard Police Officer Justin Leo's body was brought back from Cuyahoga County, it wasn't just his brothers and sisters in blue who were waiting for him.

The community lined the streets to honor his life and service.

Officer Leo was shot and killed in the line of duty late Saturday night as he answered a domestic call on Indiana Avenue.

The suspect, identified as Jason Marble had been drinking all day and Marble's girlfriend had told authorities that he had threatened her and her children and that a weapon was involved.

Officer Leo had a brief conversation with Marble when he arrived at the home and that's when authorities say the suspect pulled a gun and shot the patrolman. Officer Leo died at the hospital. Another Girard Officer on the scene immediately fired back killing the suspect and called for help for Leo.

Today, flashing lights, nearly 30 law enforcement agenices and nearly 70 police vehicles helped escort the hearse that carried the flag draped casket of Officer Leo from the Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office to the Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

People waited for hours, lined the streets, and even endured the rain to thank the fallen officer for his service and pay their respects.

Danielle McMinn of Girard felt it was important to take time to give back to a man who gave to so many, "I'm just here to honor him, he's protected us. I knew his family. His dad was actually my principal in middle school and he was just a really great guy and it was such a horrific event that happened."

Others are thankful he had a chance to live his dream, and died doing what he loved.

Danny O'Connell of YSU Support Services and who also lives in Girard has known Officer Leo for years, "Justin was a friend of our family, as well as back when he was younger he was an employee for Youngstown State University. As you know he always, as along as I remember wanted to be a Girard Police Officer so he got his wish and unfortunately now he's gone."

And as Officer Leo's flag drapped casket was escorted into the funeral home, dozens of officers saluted, and stood by as if on guard, a sign letting their fallen brother know, he's never alone.

