Letter shows Braking Point Recovery Center laying off employees

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown, which is part of an investigation, is laying off virtually all of its employees.

21 News obtained a letter sent to employees from owner Ryan Sheridan announcing the layoffs Monday. 

Sheridan's home and the center were raided October 18 by agents from the Ohio Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Unit, BCI, the IRS and the DEA.

Investigators said that those searches were conducted as part of a two-year long investigation. 

The layoffs come after the Ohio Department of Medicaid suspended the center's Medicaid contract Thursday. 

As a result, the letter said they are no longer able to bill for services provided and must layoff virtually all of its employees within less than 60 days.

The short notice is because the suspension of the contract was "sudden, dramatic, unexpected and outside of our control," according to Sheridan's letter.

The length of the layoffs are not yet determined, and the letter stated it's unknown if they will be temporary or permanent, just that it will exceed six months in duration.

The layoffs may become permanent due to the non-reversal of Medicaid's decision on suspending their contract, according to the letter.

Employees also do not have the ability to take the job of another employee who was not selected for termination, the letter said. 

However, in light of this announcement, the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board is reminding people looking for addiction treatments to reach out to local providers:

  • Meridan HealthCare (330) 797-0070
  • Neil Kennedy Recovery Center (330) 744-1181
  • Compass Family and Community Services (330) 782-5664

If you are enrolled with a Medicaid managed care plan, the board advises you to contact your case manager, especially if you are currently taking any prescription medications. 

Below are member services' telephone numbers for Medicaid managed care plans.

  • Buckeye – 1-866-246-4358
  • CareSource – 1-800-488-0134
  • Molina – 1-800-642-4168
  • Paramount – 1-800-462-3589
  • United – 1-800-895-2017

To search for alternative services providers, use the Ohio Department of Medicaid internet website

1. Select your county from the drop down box

2. If you know the name of an agency, you may enter it into the box labeled “Business or Last Name”

If you do not know the name of a specific provider, you may search by selecting a provider type from the drop down box.  Use “OMHAS CERTIFIED/LICENSED TREATMENT PROGRAM"

Any additional information can be found by calling the Ohio Medicaid Consumer Hotline at 800-324-8680.

