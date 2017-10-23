Accused Mercer bar burglar charged with two more break-ins - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Accused Mercer bar burglar charged with two more break-ins

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Brandon Bruce Brandon Bruce
JACKSON CENTER, Pennsylvania -

A man accused of breaking into a Mercer bar earlier this month has now been charged with two more burglaries at a bar in Jackson Township, Pennsylvania.

Brandon E. Bruce, 36, of Mercer, is already in the Mercer County Jail after being arrested for breaking into the Mustang Bar on Wilson Ave.

Bruce was arrested just three days after the owner of the business posted surveillance video of the break-in on social media. 

RELATED COVERAGE: Video helps lead police to Mercer bar burglary suspect

Bruce now faces new charges after police say he broke into the Boar's Head Bar & Grille on Franklin Rd. in Jackson Center twice.

Police say Bruce first broke in on August 16, then burglarized the joint again on September 12. 

Bruce is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. 

Bruce is expected back in court in December for his preliminary hearing. 
 

