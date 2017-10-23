Youngstown teacher collects $3,000 for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

For 15 years, Jasbir Bhullar has been working with students from Puerto Rico as a Teaching English as a Second Language teacher in the Youngstown City School District.

The English language learners in her classes at McGuffey, Volney and Kirkmere elementary schools are mainly from Puerto Rico.

Last month, hurricanes ripped across that island, leaving devastated homes, businesses and families behind.

Among those who suffered losses were family members of some of Bhullar's students.

Bhullar felt moved to act.

"Students and families are very close to my heart, so I personally sent a check of $500 to a family in Puerto Rico who has been hit by this hurricane," Bhullar said.

However, Bhullar didn't stop there.

Bhullar is the 2017 Vice President of the American Sikh Council and persuaded all of the organization's board members to collect donations for the hurricane victims "as they are the families of my students," she said.

A $3,000 check from the American Sikh Council, the Voice of Sikhs in America, was sent to Caritas Puerto Rico, a non-profit organization in San Juan, that helps the poor and those in need.

Assistance with food and responding to emergencies and natural disasters are among its programs.

CEO Krish Mohip said Bhullar's own donation and her efforts to secure donations from others is a testament to the empathy and compassion of YCSD teachers.

"It was such a thoughtful thing for Jasbir to do, to not only make a contribution on her own, but to rally others to donate too," Mohip said. "We have such wonderful, caring teachers here in the Youngstown City Schools."

All of the YCSD schools were donation sites last week where students, staff and members of the community could drop off items for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

The community answered the call, bringing in bottled water, non-perishable food stocks and other goods.

Those donations are being picked up this week by representatives of 'The Linc.'

YCSD's involvement in the donation drive is in partnership with OCCHA, New Life Church, 'The Linc' and the Convoy of Hope.