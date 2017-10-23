Comprehensive public planning meetings to begin in Warren

The City of Warren is on its way to providing more comprehensive public meetings for members of its community.

Residents, business owners and community stakeholders are invited to attend one of two public meetings to share their thoughts on the future of Warren.

Comprehensive plans typically include maps, charts and text that analyze existing trends and conditions of growth or decline and make recommendations for the general development of a community.

The city contracted with the Trumbull County Planning Commission to produce these meetings.

The first meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 1st at 6 p.m. at the Warren City Council Chambers.

The second meeting will take place on Tuesday, November 21st at 6:00 p.m at the Warren City Council Chambers.

Both meetings will contain the same information.

"A comprehensive plan provides residents a chance to brainstorm and discuss the future of the city. At the meeting, the Planning Commission will give an update on the planning process, review the results of our community survey and gather community input on the future of Warren," said Mayor Douglas Franklin.

According to Trish Nuskievicz, Executive Director of the Planning Commission, "These public meetings allow us to gather more community perspectives of the values, needs and aspirations that help contribute to a successful planning process."

The Trumbull County Planning Commission routinely works with the county's townships, villages and cities, and is committed to collaborative strategies, plans and programs that improve the quality of life and economic vitality of Trumbull County.

