Comprehensive public planning meetings to begin in Warren - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Comprehensive public planning meetings to begin in Warren

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

The City of Warren is on its way to providing more comprehensive public meetings for members of its community. 

Residents, business owners and community stakeholders are invited to attend one of two public meetings to share their thoughts on the future of Warren.

Comprehensive plans typically include maps, charts and text that analyze existing trends and conditions of growth or decline and make recommendations for the general development of a community.

The city contracted with the Trumbull County Planning Commission to produce these meetings.

The first meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 1st at 6 p.m. at the Warren City Council Chambers.

The second meeting will take place on Tuesday, November 21st at 6:00 p.m at the Warren City Council Chambers. 

Both meetings will contain the same information.

"A comprehensive plan provides residents a chance to brainstorm and discuss the future of the city. At the meeting, the Planning Commission will give an update on the planning process, review the results of our community survey and gather community input on the future of Warren," said Mayor Douglas Franklin.

According to Trish Nuskievicz, Executive Director of the Planning Commission, "These public meetings allow us to gather more community perspectives of the values, needs and aspirations that help contribute to a successful planning process."

The Trumbull County Planning Commission routinely works with the county's townships, villages and cities, and is committed to collaborative strategies, plans and programs that improve the quality of life and economic vitality of Trumbull County.
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Monday, October 23 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-10-24 03:54:57 GMT
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>

  • Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:56:16 GMT

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...

    More >>

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

    More >>

  • EPA keeps scientists from speaking about report on climate

    EPA keeps scientists from speaking about report on climate

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:54 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:54:46 GMT

    The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.

    More >>

    The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms