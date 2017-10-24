Trucker arrested after Lake Milton hit-and-run crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run crash on Interstate 76 that sent one person to the hospital.

Troopers say a truck collided with a car on I-76 in Lake Milton at around 5 pm Monday, then kept driving westbound.

One person from the car was taken to the hospital with injuries troopers describe as not life-threatening.

Authorities in Portage County spotted the truck in Portage County and stopped it in Brimfield Township.

The patrol has not released the identity of the victim or the driver.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.