Endangered child alert issued in Howland

Authorities have issued an alert for a Howland boy they considered to be an endangered missing child.

Howland police issued the alert just before 5 am Tuesday for 7-year-old Aaryn Bickel.

According to the Trumbull 9-1-1 dispatch center, authorities believe the child was taken by non-custodial parent James Bickel during a domestic dispute.

The boy is described as 4 ft., 2 in. tall, weighing sixty pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Minion shirt with a light gray and dark gray jacket, jeans and converse tennis shoes.

The boy's father, James Bickel is a 30-year-old white male, 5' 8”, 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts either the father or his son is asked to call the Trumbull County 9-1-1 Dispatch Center at 330-675-2730

