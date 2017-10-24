Tim Horton's eyes new Youngstown area location

Fans of the Canadian based breakfast and coffee restaurant chain Tim Horton's will be happy to hear that a franchisee has plans for more locations in Northeast Ohio, including the Youngstown area.

Our Cleveland affiliate W-K-Y-C spoke with franchise owner Jeff Linville, who says he wants to open 105 locations in places like Sandusky, Cleveland, Canton, as well as the Valley starting next year.

Tim Horton's has locations on the YSU Campus, Salem, and Hermitage.

Plans announced in 2014 to open one in Austintown never materialized.

There are already a few Tim Horton's locations in the area -- with one inside YSU's Beeghly Center.