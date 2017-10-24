Four hospitalized after accidents on Route 422 in Southington

Separate traffic accident temporarily snarled traffic along Route 422 in Southington township during the Tuesday morning commute.

State Troopers say a flatbed truck carrying sod and a car collided near at the intersection of Route 305 at around 6 am.

The truck flipped over onto its roof, but no one was seriously injured.

Just west of that accident at around the same time, a jeep and a pickup truck collided at Route 422 and Phalanx-Mills Herner Road.

Four people were taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries that troopers say are not serious.

The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed for a short time while the accidents were being investigated.

Troopers have not released the names of those involved in the accidents.

