Youngstown woman reports struggling with robber over diaper bag

Youngstown police are investigating a report from a woman who says she was robbed and assaulted outside her West Side apartment Monday night.

The 24-year-old Tyrell Avenue woman told officers a man asked her to hold the door to the apartment building open for him.

When she did so, she says he pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The woman says the man punched her in the head while he struggled to tear a diaper bag away from her grasp.

She says the man ran away with the bag containing her phone and keys.

Neighbors report seeing a suspicious car in the area.

Police searched the area and couldn't find the car or the suspect.

The woman refused medical treatment.