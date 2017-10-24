Youngstown woman reports struggling with robber over diaper bag - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown woman reports struggling with robber over diaper bag

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police are investigating a report from a woman who says she was robbed and assaulted outside her West Side apartment Monday night.

The 24-year-old Tyrell Avenue woman told officers a man asked her to hold the door to the apartment building open for him.

When she did so, she says he pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The woman says the man punched her in the head while he struggled to tear a diaper bag away from her grasp.

She says the man ran away with the bag containing her phone and keys.

Neighbors report seeing a suspicious car in the area.

Police searched the area and couldn't find the car or the suspect.

The woman refused medical treatment.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-10-24 11:45:12 GMT
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>

  • Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:56:16 GMT

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...

    More >>

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

    More >>

  • EPA keeps scientists from speaking about report on climate

    EPA keeps scientists from speaking about report on climate

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:54 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:54:46 GMT

    The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.

    More >>

    The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms