A Few More Scattered Showers ...Falling Temps!

Today will bring breezy winds and scattered showers with falling temperatures this afternoon.

After an early afternoon high of 58 degrees, temperatures will drop through the day and tonight will end up close to 40 degrees! Wednesday will be quite chilly after a start near 40 degrees and an afternoon high near 50 degrees! A couple showers will sneak into Wednesday's forecast before brighter skies are here Thursday and Friday!

This weekend will feature a couple showers and cooler air with nights back in the 30s. Could we see a snowflake? Time will tell.