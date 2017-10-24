Former East Liverpool doctor faces new charge - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former East Liverpool doctor faces new charge

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Paramjit Singh Paramjit Singh
BELVIDERE, NJ -

A former East Liverpool doctor who lost his medical license after a drug conviction is charged with practicing medicine without a license.

Authorities in New Jersey filed the charge against Paramjit Singh for allegedly performing medical services at several offices of Medical Care Associates, Family Practice/Urgent Care in Roxbury, Washington Township, and Hackettstown.

According to investigators, Singh's license to practice medicine in New Jersey was suspended in 2004 after authorities learned that he was convicted of aggravated drug possession in Columbiana County, Ohio in 2003.

Ohio Medical Board records say that Singh set up his medical practice in East Liverpool in 1996.

In 2001, an East Liverpool Police Officer reported that Singh appeared to be under the influence when his car crashed into a ditch, striking a walkway and a drain pipe.

Police say they found two oxycodone tablets in Singh's car. He also failed a field sobriety test.

A jury convicted Singh of aggravated possession of drugs, and he was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Even though Singh claimed he wasn't responsible for the Oxycodone found in his car, a hearing examiner for the Ohio Medical Board recommended that his license be permanently revoked.

Parminderjeet Sandhu has also been charged in New Jersey for allegedly letting Singh practice medicine in his facilities even though he knew Singh was not licensed.

If convicted, Singh could face a maximum prison term of five years and a $75,000 fine.

