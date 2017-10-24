H.S. soccer scores | 10/23/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. soccer scores | 10/23/17



Tournament Girls' Soccer

Lakeview 3 Cardinal Mooney 1

Champion 2 Southeast 0

Springfield 5 Lordstown 1

