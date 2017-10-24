Apartment and car shot up in Boardman

Township police are investigating after several shots were fired into a car and apartment on Simon Road.

Police say it was shortly before 4 am Monday when officers were called to an apartment on the 4500 block of Simon Road.

A neighbor told police that he and his wife were awakened by the sounds of about six gunshots.

Officers found two bullet holes in a Chevy Malibu and three bullets had been fired into an apartment where two women were at the time.

One of the bullets went through the apartment window, struck a door, and through a rear bedroom where it struck a wall.

Neither of the two women at the apartment was injured.

Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting is linked to a domestic situation over a custody battle involving one of the women.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed.