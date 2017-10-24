Apartment and car shot up in Boardman - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Apartment and car shot up in Boardman

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Township police are investigating after several shots were fired into a car and apartment on Simon Road. 

Police say it was shortly before 4 am Monday when officers were called to an apartment on the 4500 block of Simon Road.

A neighbor told police that he and his wife were awakened by the sounds of about six gunshots.

Officers found two bullet holes in a Chevy Malibu and three bullets had been fired into an apartment where two women were at the time.

One of the bullets went through the apartment window, struck a door, and through a rear bedroom where it struck a wall.

Neither of the two women at the apartment was injured.

Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting is linked to a domestic situation over a custody battle involving one of the women.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-10-24 14:47:06 GMT
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>

  • Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:56:16 GMT

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...

    More >>

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

    More >>

  • EPA keeps scientists from speaking about report on climate

    EPA keeps scientists from speaking about report on climate

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:54 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:54:46 GMT

    The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.

    More >>

    The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms