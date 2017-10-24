Teen stabbed during large fight - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Teen stabbed during large fight

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was stabbed during a large fight in Philadelphia.

Authorities say the girl was stabbed around 3:50 p.m. Monday with an unknown weapon. The stabbing happened during a fight between dozens of juveniles.

Police and nearby school officials were eventually able to break up the fight and transport the stabbing victim to a local hospital.

No arrests have been reported. Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

