Niles police announce Halloween Parade cancellation

NILES, Ohio -

The Niles Police Department is announced on Tuesday that the Halloween parade that was scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 pm has been canceled.

A media release from Niles Police Captain John Marshal says the loss of Girard Police Officer Justin Leo has caused the Niles Police Department to shift its priorities.

Officer Leo was fatally shot on Saturday while answering a call to a domestic dispute.

Captain Marshall says the city of Girard may require the assistance of Niles police during the officer's funeral, which is scheduled for 2 pm Sunday at the Girard High School.

“Out of respect for Officer Leo, his family, the Girard Police Department, and the city of Girard, we have decided to cancel the parade,” according to Marshall. “We, the Niles Police Department, appreciate your understanding during this tragic time of mourning.”

