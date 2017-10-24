Remains in woods last month are 2 missing Pennsylvania men - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Remains in woods last month are 2 missing Pennsylvania men

Posted: Updated:

EBENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - State police say remains found in some western Pennsylvania woods are those of two reported missing in March.

Troopers on Monday confirmed the remains found Sept. 29 by hunters are those of 19-year-old Michael Staniszewski (stan-ih-SHES'-kee), of Duncansville, and 32-year-old James Edward Smith. Both were last seen March 26 at Smith's home in Portage, Cambria County.

The state police are investigating because Duncansville is in Somerset County, as is the spot where the men's skulls were found miles away from Staniszewski's vehicle. It was found along Route 985 in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County two days after the men were last seen.

Another man has been charged with not telling police everything he knows about the men's whereabouts, but isn't cooperating and hasn't been charged in their deaths.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-10-24 17:25:17 GMT
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in...More >>
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in the coming decades.More >>

  • Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:05:17 GMT
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>

  • Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:56:16 GMT

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...

    More >>

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms