Remains in woods last month are 2 missing Pennsylvania men

EBENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - State police say remains found in some western Pennsylvania woods are those of two reported missing in March.

Troopers on Monday confirmed the remains found Sept. 29 by hunters are those of 19-year-old Michael Staniszewski (stan-ih-SHES'-kee), of Duncansville, and 32-year-old James Edward Smith. Both were last seen March 26 at Smith's home in Portage, Cambria County.

The state police are investigating because Duncansville is in Somerset County, as is the spot where the men's skulls were found miles away from Staniszewski's vehicle. It was found along Route 985 in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County two days after the men were last seen.

Another man has been charged with not telling police everything he knows about the men's whereabouts, but isn't cooperating and hasn't been charged in their deaths.

