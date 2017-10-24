Proposed violent offender list would be mostly for police

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio lawmakers looking at creating a statewide database of violent offenders now are considering making all of that information only available to law enforcement.

A revised proposal calls for allowing the public to get a list of offenders only within their home county if they stop by their local sheriff's office.

The family of a University of Toledo student who went missing while bicycling and was later found dead is pushing for a registry that tracks people convicted of violent crimes.

The man accused in the killing lived nearby and was convicted of abducting another woman in 1990.

The Blade newspaper reports the revised legislation being proposed also would require people convicted of violent crimes in another state to enroll if they visit Ohio for extended periods.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.