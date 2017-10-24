Calling hours for fallen Girard officer moved to Covelli Centre

The community calling hours for a Girard Police Officer who was killed over the weekend has been moved to a bigger venue.

Girard Patrolman Justin Leo was killed while responding to a domestic incident late Saturday night.

Monsignor Zuraw, who will preside over the services for 31-year-old Leo, tells 21 News that the calling hours have been moved to the Covelli Centre.

The memorial, which was planned to be held in the gymnasium of Girard High School, will now be held Saturday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Covelli.

According to community sources, the outpouring of support has been so immense, that there was concern over being able to accommodate everyone who wished to pay their respects to Leo.

Sunday's funeral services are also being moved to the Beeghly Center on Youngstown State University's campus and will begin at 1 p.m.

A prayer gathering has been planned for Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the St. Rose Church. The church is located at 48 Main Street Girard, OH.

In addition to the prayer service tonight, community events are being planned during Friday night's football game at Girard's Arrowhead Stadium.

There are plans in the works for the football players to sport a decal on their helmets memorializing Leo.

Community members have come together to design t-shirts displaying Leo's badge number. The shirts will be sold during the games.

The following information is from www.blackstonefuneralhome.com

Justin will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery, following a private committal service.

Officer Justin A. Leo, 31, of Girard, passed away following an injury sustained in the line of duty, on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Justin was born January 9, 1986, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of David and Patricia (Carson) Leo.

Justin was a 2004 graduate of Girard High School and had attended the University of Toledo and Youngstown State University before graduating from the YSU Police Academy in June 2009.

Justin worked for the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department and the Vienna Police Department prior to his appointment to the Girard Police Department on July 6, 2012.

He was a member of the Girard High School State Champion Cross Country Team in 2000, the Girard F.O.P. Lodge #52, the Girard Alumni Association, and St. Rose Church. Justin loved golfing with his dad and his old friends from the senior tees.

He also umpired for the Girard baseball leagues and coached in the 4-6 youth basketball league. Justin leaves to cherish his memory, his parents of Girard, his Aunt, Denise Mitchell of Girard, his Great Uncle, John (Mimi) Baglier of Canfield, Great Aunts, Edith Paz of Sun City Center, Fl., and Josephine Berezo, of Parkland, Fl. and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jennie Ellen Leo, and John and Lila Carson and his uncle, Donald Leo.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Trumbull County Wolves Scholarship Fund/Justin Leo.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any condolences to the family.