Valley law enforcement taking part in Drug Take Back Day - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley law enforcement taking part in Drug Take Back Day

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect

In an ongoing effort to combat the opioid epidemic, and take potentially harmful and addictive drugs off the streets, law enforcement agencies across the Valley will be taking part in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. 

Drug Take-Back Day is a bi-annual event, spearheaded by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The DEA partners with thousands of police departments to prevent pill abuse and theft by allowing people to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Here in the Valley, several local police departments will take part in the effort- becoming drop-off spots for the unwanted and unused prescriptions. 

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Below is a list of designated take-back locations scheduled to participate on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

MAHONING COUNTY:

Austintown Police Department
Outdoor Drive-Thru
92 Ohltown Road
Austintown, OH 44515


Beaver Police Department -Front Lobby
601 West South Range Road
North Lima, OH 44452


Boardman Police Department
8299 Market Street
Boardman, OH 44512


Canfield Police Department
104 Lisbon Street
Canfield, OH 44406

Milton Township Police Department
15992 Milton Avenue
Lake Milton, OH 44429


New Middletown Police Department 
Municipal Building
10711 Main Street
New Middletown, OH 44442


Springfield Township Police Department
3475 E. South Range Road
New Springfield, OH 44443


YSU Police Department
266 W. Wood Street
Youngstown, OH 44555
 

TRUMBULL COUNTY: 

Cortland Police Department
400 N. High Street
Cortland, OH 44410

Bazetta Township Police Department
2671 McCleary Jacoby Rd
Cortland, OH 44410

Hubbard City POlice Department
233 School Street
Hubbard, OH 44425

Newton Falls Police Department
19 N. Canal Street
Newton Falls, OH 44444
 

As of Tuesday afternoon, no Columbiana County police agencies had registered to be drop-off sites. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-10-24 19:49:23 GMT
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in...More >>
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in the coming decades.More >>

  • Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:05:17 GMT
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>

  • Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:56:16 GMT

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...

    More >>

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms