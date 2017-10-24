Valley law enforcement taking part in Drug Take Back Day

In an ongoing effort to combat the opioid epidemic, and take potentially harmful and addictive drugs off the streets, law enforcement agencies across the Valley will be taking part in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Drug Take-Back Day is a bi-annual event, spearheaded by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The DEA partners with thousands of police departments to prevent pill abuse and theft by allowing people to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Here in the Valley, several local police departments will take part in the effort- becoming drop-off spots for the unwanted and unused prescriptions.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Below is a list of designated take-back locations scheduled to participate on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

MAHONING COUNTY:

Austintown Police Department

Outdoor Drive-Thru

92 Ohltown Road

Austintown, OH 44515



Beaver Police Department -Front Lobby

601 West South Range Road

North Lima, OH 44452



Boardman Police Department

8299 Market Street

Boardman, OH 44512



Canfield Police Department

104 Lisbon Street

Canfield, OH 44406

Milton Township Police Department

15992 Milton Avenue

Lake Milton, OH 44429



New Middletown Police Department

Municipal Building

10711 Main Street

New Middletown, OH 44442



Springfield Township Police Department

3475 E. South Range Road

New Springfield, OH 44443



YSU Police Department

266 W. Wood Street

Youngstown, OH 44555



TRUMBULL COUNTY:

Cortland Police Department

400 N. High Street

Cortland, OH 44410

Bazetta Township Police Department

2671 McCleary Jacoby Rd

Cortland, OH 44410

Hubbard City POlice Department

233 School Street

Hubbard, OH 44425

Newton Falls Police Department

19 N. Canal Street

Newton Falls, OH 44444



As of Tuesday afternoon, no Columbiana County police agencies had registered to be drop-off sites.