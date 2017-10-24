West Middlesex schools on lockdown for second day

West Middlesex Schools are once again on lockdown.

According to Mercer County Dispatch, police are currently on the scene and have advised that the school is in fact on lockdown.

Dispatchers were not able to say why the school has been placed under tightened security, or the nature of the police investigation.

Tuesday's lockdown comes just 24 hours after the school was evacuated.

Students in the district were evacuated Monday during a police investigation.

At this point, calls to the Shenango Township Police Department, and to the superintendent's office to learn more about the situation have not yet been returned.

