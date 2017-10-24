Coitsville VFW taking donations for family of fire victims

Community members are banding together to help a family who lost their belongings in a fire.

The Coitsville VFW is doing their part to collect clothes for a family after their home was damaged during a fire on Monday morning.

According to the VFW, the Halicki family includes five children, aged 9 to 18-years-old.

The red cross is helping the family, however, the VFW says they are in need of clothes, gift cards for food, toiletries and more.

Items can be dropped off at the Coitsville VFW on State Route 616 every day this week between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fire crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire.