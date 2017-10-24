Coitsville VFW taking donations for family of fire victims - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Coitsville VFW taking donations for family of fire victims

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

Community members are banding together to help a family who lost their belongings in a fire. 

The Coitsville VFW is doing their part to collect clothes for a family after their home was damaged during a fire on Monday morning. 

According to the VFW, the Halicki family includes five children, aged 9 to 18-years-old. 

The red cross is helping the family, however, the VFW says they are in need of clothes, gift cards for food, toiletries and more. 

Items can be dropped off at the Coitsville VFW on State Route 616 every day this week between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.  

Fire crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-10-24 19:55:32 GMT
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in...More >>
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in the coming decades.More >>

  • Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:05:17 GMT
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>

  • Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:56:16 GMT

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...

    More >>

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms