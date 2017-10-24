Fowler donkey shot with arrow, family looking for answers

A Trumbull County family is trying to find answers after their family pet, a donkey, was shot and killed.

Police were called out Monday afternoon after the family pet was shot and killed with a bow and arrow.

The family says Carlos had been their family pet for more than a decade.

He was found shot on their family farm on Fowler Ridge Road.

Now, the family is asking anyone with information to come forward with answers about what may have happened to their pet.

At this point, it's not clear if the shooting was an accident or intentional.