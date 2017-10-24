Mesopotamia man pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to prison - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mesopotamia man pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to prison

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

A Mesopotamia murder suspect pleaded guilty to charges of murder on Tuesday. 

24-year-old Douglas Day pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder, following an April shooting that left the grandmother of his children dead. 

Day was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison. 

Investigators say on April 25, Day shot Tiffany Lambert and her mother, 48-year-old Cathryn Lambert, outside the Kinsman Road home Day shared with Tiffany Lambert.

Cathryn Lambert died from her wounds.

Tiffany Lambert told investigators that Day had been drinking before the two began arguing, followed by the shooting.

She said that Day used two guns in the shooting.

