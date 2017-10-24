Woman at center of deadly dispute takes stand in Hamad trial

The capital murder trial against Nasser Hamad continued in Trumbull County on Tuesday.

Late in the afternoon April Trent, the woman who investigators say drove a van with several victims in it to Hamad's house, took the stand to testify.

Earlier in the day, another victim, 17-year-old John Shively took the stand, as well as police officers and a nurse who tended to some of the victims at the scene.

Officers on the stand were asked to verify the weapon that Hamad allegedly used.

VIDEO Prosecution asks Howland police officer to verify the gun they confiscated from Hamad's property. @21WFMJ pic.twitter.com/YKieKuL6Kv — Lindsay McCoy (@LindsayWFMJ) October 24, 2017

The prosecution says Hamad, who is now charged with two counts of aggravated murder and several counts of attempted murder, made numerous comments on Facebook that "he wanted to fight."

Hamad's attorney is claiming that his client feared for his life and acted in self-defense.

They say after "hours of taunting, machoism and challenging from both victims and the defendant," the group of five people came to Hamad's home on February 25.

Hamad told police that all five occupants of the vehicle; Williams, Haber, 43-year-old April Trent, 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson and a 17-year-old juvenile; exited the van in front of Hamad's home and a fist fight ensued between Hamad and the 17-year-old.

Nineteen-year-old Josh Haber died on the scene and 20-year-old Joshua Williams died later at the hospital.

The 17-year-old was not seriously injured. Hendrickson suffered severe injuries.

