Great Groceries: Ham, Egg and Cheese Rolls

Ham, Egg and Cheese Rolls

1 (13.8 oz.) package pizza dough

6 eggs

2 Tbsp. milk

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

8 oz. sliced Cheddar cheese

8 oz. sliced ham or bacon

1 Tbsp. butter, melted

1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. garlic powder



Preheat oven to 350º.

Mix eggs with milk, salt and pepper. Heat in a saucepan until scrambled. Set eggs aside.

On a slightly floured surface roll dough into a rectangle. Place 1/3 scrambled eggs along edge of dough. Place 1/3 cheese slices over eggs. Place 1/3 ham over cheese. Roll pizza dough one turn. Repeat process two more times. Set roll on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Mix butter, Italian seasoning and garlic powder in a small bowl. Brush over roll. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.