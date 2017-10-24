Great Groceries: Ham, Egg and Cheese Rolls - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Ham, Egg and Cheese Rolls

Ham, Egg and Cheese Rolls

1 (13.8 oz.) package pizza dough
6 eggs 
2 Tbsp. milk
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
8 oz. sliced Cheddar cheese
8 oz. sliced ham or bacon
1 Tbsp. butter, melted
1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
1/2 tsp. garlic powder


Preheat oven to 350º.

Mix eggs with milk, salt and pepper. Heat in a saucepan until scrambled. Set eggs aside. 

On a slightly floured surface roll dough into a rectangle. Place 1/3 scrambled eggs along edge of dough. Place 1/3 cheese slices over eggs. Place 1/3 ham over cheese. Roll pizza dough one turn. Repeat process two more times. Set roll on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. 

Mix butter, Italian seasoning and garlic powder in a small bowl. Brush over roll. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

