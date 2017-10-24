Slain officers family says they never got to say goodbye

With each passing day the magnitude of the loss for Officer Justin Leo's parents becomes even more overwhelming.

David and Patricia Leo are retired school teachers who tell 21 News through tear-filled eyes they knew this day could come when their son became a police officer.

But what's most painful for these parents is never getting a chance to say goodbye.

Patricia Leo says, "We knew we were in trouble when the lights and sirens were on to get us there (to the hospital)."

"The officer said Justin's been shot and we need to get to the hospital. He's in critical condition," David Leo tells 21 News.

By the time Leo's parents learned about the shooting on Indiana Avenue, and arrived at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Youngstown to see their son Girard Police Officer Justin Leo, they knew in their hearts life would never be the same.

"The doctor came in and said there was nothing they could do for him, that he had bled out. So we waited a few minutes and they took us back to see him. And the police were, maybe 50 policemen lined up and saluting, and there was our baby, and we didn't get to say goodbye, and that was probably the hardest part," David Leo said.

But what has brought them comfort during this most painful time in their life, community camaraderie like they've never seen.

Including people who stood for hours to watch the procession of law enforcement vehicles that escorted Officer Leo's flag-draped casket to the funeral home.

Patricia Leo says, "People that stood in the rain when the procession came by, how do you thank everybody to do that? We don't know who they are and yet, we know or at least we'd like them to know we can't thank them enough for that act of kindness."

Leo's parents also want to thank a witness who helped them understand what happened on Indiana Avenue, as well as their son's police partner who stayed with him and comforted him when he was shot. But most of all they want everyone to know how proud they are of their son. A son who died living his dream.

His mother Patricia Leo tells 21 News through her tears, "You look out and nothing has changed, and yet everything has changed."

