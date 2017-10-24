Community prayer service for slain Girard officer

A community prayer service was held for the Girard police officer, Justin Leo, who was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Leo, 31, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident on Saturday night.

A prayer service was held at St. Rose Church in Girard.

Memorial services for Officer Leo have been planned for Saturday afternoon at the Covelli Centre. The details of that service can be found here.

In addition to the prayer service on Tuesday evening, community events are being planned during Friday night's football game at Girard's Arrowhead Stadium.

There are plans in the works for the football players to sport a decal on their helmets memorializing Leo.

Community members have come together to design t-shirts displaying Leo's badge number. The shirts will be sold during the games.