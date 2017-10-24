Community prayer service for slain Girard officer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Community prayer service for slain Girard officer

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Officer Justin Leo Officer Justin Leo
GIRARD, Ohio -

A community prayer service was held for the Girard police officer, Justin Leo, who was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Leo, 31,  was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident on Saturday night.

A prayer service was held at St. Rose Church in Girard.

Memorial services for Officer Leo have been planned for Saturday afternoon at the Covelli Centre. The details of that service can be found here.

In addition to the prayer service on Tuesday evening, community events are being planned during Friday night's football game at Girard's Arrowhead Stadium.

There are plans in the works for the football players to sport a decal on their helmets memorializing Leo.

Community members have come together to design t-shirts displaying Leo's badge number. The shirts will be sold during the games.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-10-24 22:58:17 GMT
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in...More >>
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in the coming decades.More >>

  • Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:05:17 GMT
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>

  • Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:56:16 GMT

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...

    More >>

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms