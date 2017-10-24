YSU student arrested for fake bomb threats in Virginia

A Youngstown State University student was arrested on campus by the FBI after allegedly making bomb threats to a center in Alexandria, Virginia on Monday.

Alexandria Police said 22-year-old Dmitri Duggan made threats against the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

YSU Police Chief, Shawn Varso said Duggan was arrested without incident at the parking lot of the campus police station.

Police stressed that the FBI is handling the case.

Duggan is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on a fugitive justice warrant.