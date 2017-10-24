Boardman schools making food pantry more efficient

Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...More >>
Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.More >>
A Cub Scout was kicked out of his den after he questioned a Colorado state lawmaker about her position on gun control and previous comments she made about African-Americans' health and eating fried chicken. It was the latest political flashpoint for the Boy Scouts after President Donald Trump used his speech at the organization's national jamboree in July to rail against "fake news" and former President ...More >>
A Cub Scout was kicked out of his den after he questioned a Colorado state lawmaker about her position on gun control and previous comments she made about African-Americans' health and eating fried chicken. It was the latest political flashpoint for the Boy Scouts after President Donald Trump used his speech at the organization's national jamboree in July to rail against "fake news" and former President ...More >>
An employee at Federal Correctional Institute in Elkton is facing charges for providing a prohibited object to an inmate.More >>
An employee at Federal Correctional Institute in Elkton is facing charges for providing a prohibited object to an inmate.More >>
Salt Springs Road is closed near Spruce Street in Girard after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.More >>
Salt Springs Road is closed near Spruce Street in Girard after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.More >>
Officer Leo, 31, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident on Saturday night.More >>
Officer Leo, 31, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident on Saturday night.More >>
Boardman Schools are taking the next step to make their food pantry more effective for local families.More >>
Boardman Schools are taking the next step to make their food pantry more effective for local families.More >>
A Youngstown State University student was arrested on campus by the FBI after allegedly making bomb threats to a center in Alexandria, Virginia on Monday.More >>
A Youngstown State University student was arrested on campus by the FBI after allegedly making bomb threats to a center in Alexandria, Virginia on Monday.More >>
The Cincinnati Zoo's popular baby hippo, Fiona, has drawn a lot of love but perhaps none quite like this moment: From her exhibit, she got a front-row seat to a wedding proposal between two of her fans.More >>
The Cincinnati Zoo's popular baby hippo, Fiona, has drawn a lot of love but perhaps none quite like this moment: From her exhibit, she got a front-row seat to a wedding proposal between two of her fans.More >>
The boyfriend of a woman charged with attacking a Pittsburgh teacher with a brick has also been charged.More >>
The boyfriend of a woman charged with attacking a Pittsburgh teacher with a brick has also been charged.More >>
State police say remains found in some western Pennsylvania woods are those of two reported missing in March.More >>
State police say remains found in some western Pennsylvania woods are those of two reported missing in March.More >>
Police found a woman's body in a trash bag in Philadelphia.More >>
Police found a woman's body in a trash bag in Philadelphia.More >>
Police are searching for a driver suspected of hitting a teen girl, her mother and their dog in Pennsylvania before fleeing the scene.More >>
Police are searching for a driver suspected of hitting a teen girl, her mother and their dog in Pennsylvania before fleeing the scene.More >>
A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was stabbed during a large fight in Philadelphia.More >>
A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was stabbed during a large fight in Philadelphia.More >>
Officials suspect a hoverboard may be to blame for a fire that damaged six townhomes in Pennsylvania.More >>
Officials suspect a hoverboard may be to blame for a fire that damaged six townhomes in Pennsylvania.More >>
The Federal Aviation Administration says it appears wind blew a hot air balloon onto a Pennsylvania church steeple after the balloon had safely landed nearby.More >>
The Federal Aviation Administration says it appears wind blew a hot air balloon onto a Pennsylvania church steeple after the balloon had safely landed nearby.More >>
A suburban Pittsburgh school district says parents kept about 60 students home or picked them up early from an elementary school on Friday after a teacher mentioned "buying a gun" in a Facebook post.More >>
A suburban Pittsburgh school district says parents kept about 60 students home or picked them up early from an elementary school on Friday after a teacher mentioned "buying a gun" in a Facebook post.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman has celebrated her 94th birthday by skydiving along with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman has celebrated her 94th birthday by going skydiving along with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.More >>