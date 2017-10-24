Boardman schools making food pantry more efficient - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman schools making food pantry more efficient

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Boardman Schools are taking the next step to make their food pantry more effective for local families. 

According to the press release, Boardman is now working to show students how to take ingredients and prepare nutritious meals at home.

Last November, the school worked to open the first daily food pantry in the Valley.

Officials say dozens of students and families have seen the benefits of the food pantry. 

The Boardman Lions and Second Harvest Food Bank are partnering with Center Middle School to make easy to prepare and shelf sustainable food choices.

A two-week food donation drive just ended at Center, providing the pantry with 3400 pounds of food contents.

