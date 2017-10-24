Salt Springs Road open again after motorcycle crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Salt Springs Road open again after motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:
GIRARD, Ohio -

A stretch of Salt Springs Road in Girard is open once again after an accident sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that a Honda motorcycle crashed along a curve of Salt Springs Road near Spruce Street.

The motorcycle veered over the center line and struck a car coming from the opposite direction.

Troopers say the cyclist, a 26-year-old McDonald man,  wasn't wearing a helmet and that he was taken to St. Elizabeth's Health Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a 30-year-old man also from McDonald, wasn't injured.

The patrol has not released the names of either driver.

There's no indication yet that drugs or alcohol was involved.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 4:20 AM EDT2017-10-25 08:20:09 GMT
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in...More >>
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in the coming decades.More >>

  • Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:05:17 GMT
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>

  • Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:56:16 GMT

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...

    More >>

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms