Salt Springs Road open again after motorcycle crash

A stretch of Salt Springs Road in Girard is open once again after an accident sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.



The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that a Honda motorcycle crashed along a curve of Salt Springs Road near Spruce Street.

The motorcycle veered over the center line and struck a car coming from the opposite direction.

Troopers say the cyclist, a 26-year-old McDonald man, wasn't wearing a helmet and that he was taken to St. Elizabeth's Health Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a 30-year-old man also from McDonald, wasn't injured.

The patrol has not released the names of either driver.

There's no indication yet that drugs or alcohol was involved.