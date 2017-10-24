Local family's donkey killed - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local family's donkey killed

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
FOWLER TWP., Ohio -


A family is devastated after finding there donkey, Carlos, shot with a bow and arrow.

Carlos's body was found twenty yards from their fence, with the arrow already removed from his chest.

The family is shocked and questioning why someone would do this.They raised Carlos from when he was born eleven years ago, and he became part of the family.

Carlos also made a big impression on those in the community. Family friend, Casey Parker, said so many people and "their kids look[ed] forward to seeing Carlos... everyday".


Though archery deer hunting season in Ohio lasts from September to February, the family does not believe that this has anything to do with hunting season; they think that Carlos's death was intentional.


"There's no way you really could have mistaken [Carlos] for a different animal from the proximity of where the potential shot came from, and where the body was," says Parker.

A "Go Fund Me" page is being created and will be available in a few days with the title "Justice For Carlos". The family is offering a $1000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the killer. 


 

