Hundreds attend community prayer service for fallen Girard officer

Hundreds attended a prayer vigil Tuesday night in memory of fallen Officer Justin Leo.

People from all across the Valley attended as a way to celebrate and honor the life of Officer Leo.

Officer Leo, 31, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident on Saturday night.

With lights and sirens running the Girard Police Department also made their way to St. Rose church, knowing in the back of their minds it could have been anyone of them.

"You have no idea what you're going to face and it could change in an instance, from what you think is a routine call to just turning bad," said Niles Police Officer Chris Mannella.

Inside the service was standing room only.

Officers had tearful eyes and wore bands across their badges.

When the parents of Officer Leo entered hand-in hand, everyone stood in respect.

Msg. Zuraw's message was one of hope as he spoke on Leo's character.

"These simple acts of kindness, this simple goodness was the ordinary of Justin's everyday life," said Msg. Zuraw.

And when the time came to go home, officers who were overcome with grief comforted one another on the front steps of the church.

Memorial services for Officer Leo have also been planned for Saturday afternoon at the Covelli Centre. The details of that service can be found here.

In addition to the prayer service on Tuesday evening, community events are being planned during Friday night's football game at Girard's Arrowhead Stadium.

There are plans in the works for the football players to sport a decal on their helmets memorializing Leo.

Community members have come together to design t-shirts displaying Leo's badge number. The shirts will be sold during the games.