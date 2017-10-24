A federal prison employee in Columbiana facing charges

An employee at Federal Correctional Institute in Elkton is facing charges for providing a prohibited object to an inmate.

Authorities say 48-year-old Keith Stokes of Lisbon, attempted to provide cigarettes to an inmate.

Records show the incident happened back in September of 2016.

U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman says that charges have been filed.

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the incident.