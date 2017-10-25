Father of fallen Youngstown police officer offers condolences to - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Father of fallen Youngstown police officer offers condolences to Leo family

Officer Michael Hartzell Officer Michael Hartzell
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

Members of another Valley family understand all too well what the family of fallen Girard Police officer Justin Leo is going through.

Their son, Youngstown Police officer Michael Hartzell, was killed in the line of duty 14 years ago.

We spoke with Hartzell's father Howard who says it's a situation that's indescribable.

Howard Hartzel says his thoughts and prayers go out to the Leo family and he wants them to know that if they need anything, they would be happy to talk to them.

He also says it is important to give Leo's loved ones space and time to grieve.

Howard Hartzell says what makes the valley so special is the outpouring of support here.

Patrolman Hartzell was gunned down during an unprovoked attack as he sat in his police car near Powers Auditorium on April 29, 2003.

Martin Koliser was convicted of the crime and sent to Ohio's death row. He later committed suicide in his jail cell.

Officer Hartzell's memory lives on through the Michael T. Hartzell Memorial Scholarship at YSU.

Hartzell is among 11 other Youngstown Police Officers who have died in the line of duty since 1891.

