Police: Fowler man blames drugs for Cortland ATM robbery

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
CORTLAND, Ohio -

Police are revealing details surrounding a reported robbery at the Huntington Bank ATM in Cortland.

Jason Dibell,44, of Fowler has been charged with robbing a 41-year-old woman who along with her juvenile daughter pulled up to the ATM at around 8:30 pm Friday.

After entering her card and PIN, she told police a man came up to her car window demanding money.

The woman tried to back her car up and block his path, but she says the suspect forced his way up to her car.

The victim and her daughter managed to drive away unharmed, but she left her card in the ATM, enabling the suspect to grab $200 before running away.

The victim gave police a description of the suspect's car and partial license plate number.

Cortland Police showed a bank surveillance picture of the suspect to Trumbull County Jail officials who identified him as Dibell.

The partial plate number was matched up to a vehicle belonging to Dibell’s mother, who told officers that her son had borrowed her car but had not returned home.

On Monday, Dibbell surrendered to police who say he confessed to the crime, claiming he was drug-dependent and knew that he “screwed up”.

Dibell is in the Trumbull County Jail awaiting a court appearance on Wednesday.

