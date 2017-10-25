Girlfriend: Man accused of killing Girard officer suffered from - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Girlfriend: Man accused of killing Girard officer suffered from depression

GIRARD, Ohio -

The girlfriend of the man who was fatally shot after shooting a Girard Police Officer, says in a social media post that her boyfriend Jason Marble suffered from depression.

Angela Diana posted a message on her Facebook Page Tuesday about Saturday night's confrontation on Indiana Avenue that left Girard Officer Justin Leo dead from a gunshot wound.

According to reports, another officer on the scene returned fire, killing Marble.

Calling it a difficult time and claiming that she is devastated, Diana wrote that she is sorry that officer Leo lost his life and offered her condolences to his family.

“I know the suffering his family is going through is terrible,” writes Diana. “No family should have to suffer a tragic loss.”

Diana also writes of her sadness for the loss of her boyfriend, writing that she wishes he would have sought help for what she characterizes as “his problems and his depression”.

“i am not going to make any excuse for him what he did was wrong and it devastated families. our community ” writes Diana. “With all that said Jason was my boyfriend who i loved. anyone who knew him just can't believe he did this. He was kind to everyone. funny. and would help at the drop of hat.”

She denies portrayals of her boyfriend as a criminal, admitting that he struggled with his problems, “but i truly believe his depression got the best of his mind. but i i will always love him”.

Diana told her Facebook followers that her children are also heartbroken, and asked for people to pray for her.

She closes her post by once again apologizing for officer Leo's death and thanked the Girard Police Department for protecting her and her children.

The coroner has yet to issue a ruling on the deaths of Leo and Marble.

