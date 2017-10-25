Cloudy & Chilly Day Ahead...Showers?

Today will feature plenty of clouds with a couple showers passing through this afternoon, especially north. Temperatures will stay in the 40s with a cooler than average and chilly high of 48 degrees. Overnight lows will be back in the mid-30s with some patchy frost possible.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the mid-50s. Friday will bring lots of sunshine with milder air in the mid-60s!

This weekend will feature showers with cooler days and cold nights. Don't be shocked when you see some snowflakes mixing with the rain showers Sunday night into Monday morning.