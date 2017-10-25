Huntington trade secrets suit against Home Savings on hold for now

Huntington Bank, three of its former employees and the bank they now work for have come to an agreement halting, at least temporarily, court action on Huntington's claims that its confidential information and trade secrets were used to lure business and customers to Home Savings Bank.

Following Wednesday's telephone hearing with U.S. District Court Judge Juanita Pearson, it was announced that future hearings on Huntington's request for a temporary restraining order are on hold while all sides hammer out an agreement.

The civil suit claims that Joshua Toot of Canfield, Kevin Dougherty of Poland, and Dave Howard of Lowellville, were business bankers at Huntington until they resigned in September to take similar positions with Home Savings.

The lawsuit alleges the three had access to Huntington's commercial loan operation and sales contacts and allegedly used that confidential information to help Home Savings build its business banking effort.

Huntington Bank claims the three delayed work so they could take opportunities with them to help Home Savings, sending information to their private email addresses before resigning “en masse” on September 15.

The suit says that prior to employing the three bankers, Home Savings did not have a well-developed business banking business in the Mahoning Valley and that Home Savings targeted Huntington's clients.

According to the complaint, as soon as Toot, Dougherty, and Howard went to work for Home Savings, they began calling on and soliciting clients or prospective clients of Huntington using information from their former employer.

Huntington bank further claims that the three told other people that Huntington was not investing in the Valley and is not interested in developing businesses here.

Home Savings responded to cease and desist letter sent by Huntington earlier this month.

The response contained email logs from Home Savings which Huntington says “purportedly” included a list of all of Huntington's information that the three possess.

However, Huntington says Home Saving's response did not include the emails from the three containing Huntington's proprietary information.

The suit says the three continue using the information to lure Huntington's customers to Home Savings.

Huntington accuses Home Savings and its three bankers of violating the federal Trade Secrets Act, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, interference with business relationships, conspiracy, and defamation.

In addition to seeking compensatory damages exceeding $100,000, more than $500,000 in punitive damages, the suit is asking the court to issue an injunction stopping the former employees and Home Savings from continuing the alleged behavior.

Home Savings has not yet filed a response to the complaint.

Huntington's complaint may be read here