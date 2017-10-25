Colorful maternity photos have special meaning

When it rains, it pours. For Joy Hromyak, the stormiest days came when she and her husband decided to grow their family.



"We had our daughter about 5 years ago. Then we had a couple of loses in between. We lost a son at 20 weeks and another baby at 8 weeks," said Hromyak.

Those miscarriages were a dark cloud, even little Addie could see.

"She was three when we lost Prawley and she knew, she came up to me and was like mommy he's in heaven now," said Hromyak.

"It's very lonely because people don't know what to say to you. They don't know what to ask you," said Hromyak.

But out of the storm, came a silver lining. Little baby Blake, who the family calls their rainbow baby.

"The rainbow baby it's like you cross the rainbow and find your baby of hope at the end," Hromyak.

Photographer Jennifer Babinchak helped put that colorful moment in print, with a vivid photo session celebrating rainbow baby Blake, a trend photographers across the country are tapping into.

"When I was doing Blake's photo shoot, I wanted it to be boyish, obviously, but still colorful. Where the maternity one is very bright and colorful and it looked so beautiful just her standing there," said Babinchak.

The vibrant colors beaming after the storm. For this family, those photos aren't necessarily a celebration, but they're an important part of the family history.

"You're so happy, but you still mourn the loss of the other ones," said Hromyak.

That history and image is one that Hromyak hopes can open up the conversation about infant loss, and help others realize, if you add a little sunshine to any storm, chances are you'll get a rainbow.