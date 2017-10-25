Half-naked Sharon woman arrested in Boardman parking lot - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Half-naked Sharon woman arrested in Boardman parking lot

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Casey Johnston Casey Johnston
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

A Sharon, Pennsylvania woman is in the Mahoning County jail charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct while intoxicated after Boardman Police say they found her half naked in a parked car.

Casey Johnston, 22, was arrested Tuesday in the parking lot of the Sleepy Hollow store along Boardman-Canfield Road.

Police say they were dispatched to the nearby Plato's Closet where someone complained that a woman was acting strangely.

When officers arrived, they say they found Johnston naked from the waist down, sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car.

The woman's grandparents arrived by the time Johnston was being handcuffed.

According to the report, Johnston used profanities as she was being arrested and tried to slip out of her handcuffs and smacked her head on the plexiglass divider in the police cruiser.

Police say Johnston was not injured but was taken to the jail because of her behavior.

A companion of Johnston told police that she drank some beer in the car.

He says he was not aware that she had removed her pants and underwear, which were found on the floor near the back seat.

Johnston's grandfather provided police with a blanket with which to cover herself.

In addition to the indecency and disorderly charges, Johnston was cited for having an open container.

