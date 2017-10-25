Boil alert issued for part of East Liverpool - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boil alert issued for part of East Liverpool

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

Crews were working Wednesday morning to repair a water line break in East Liverpool.

City officials reported that some water customers may have low water pressure due to a water main break on Saint Clair Ave at McKinnon.

Tim Clark, Director of Water and Sewers for the city, says affected customers will be placed under a boil advisory until further notice.

The U.S. EPA requires that all water suppliers issue an alert within 24 hours whenever water lines lose pressure.

EPA boil advisory procedure:

Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least (3) three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
All stored water, drink or ice made recently from this supply shall be discarded.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms.

These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water.

If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

