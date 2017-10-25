Boil alert issued for part of East Liverpool

Crews were working Wednesday morning to repair a water line break in East Liverpool.

City officials reported that some water customers may have low water pressure due to a water main break on Saint Clair Ave at McKinnon.

Tim Clark, Director of Water and Sewers for the city, says affected customers will be placed under a boil advisory until further notice.

The U.S. EPA requires that all water suppliers issue an alert within 24 hours whenever water lines lose pressure.